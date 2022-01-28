The Drop-In: There’s snow place like Aspen Mountain
On this episode of The Drop-In, we don’t stick to the typical trails and instead opt for the meandering way down Aspen Mountain thanks to Marcus, your favorite Drop-In guest/basically a host at this point. The snow is fresh, the temps are low, the sun is out and it’s Friday, so you might as well join us for a few laps because “There’s snow place better than Aspen Mountain!”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
The Drop-In: There’s snow place like Aspen Mountain
The snow is fresh, the temps are low, the sun is out and it’s Friday, so you might as well join us for a few laps because “There’s snow place better than Aspen Mountain!”