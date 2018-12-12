The Drop-In: The Snowmass Sessions (video)December 12, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) December 12, 2018We’ve got a high-flying, rail-grinding takeover for you today on The Drop-In as Ben, Josh and Mitch take us around Snowmass and share how they like to spend their day snowboarding on the mountain. Share Tweet Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted. Trending In: NewsShake-up at Aspen Skiing Co. over alleged retail racketNo damage after small quakes north of GlenwoodCity of Aspen slams on brakes with Lyft contractAspen School District taking measures to remove human resources director
