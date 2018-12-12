 The Drop-In: The Snowmass Sessions (video) | AspenTimes.com

The Drop-In: The Snowmass Sessions (video)

We’ve got a high-flying, rail-grinding takeover for you today on The Drop-In as Ben, Josh and Mitch take us around Snowmass and share how they like to spend their day snowboarding on the mountain.

