The Drop-In: The Scene at Snow Polo 2019

December 19, 2019
In today’s episode of The Drop-In, we experience a one-of-a-kind event in Aspen! The 2019 St. Regis World Snow Polo Championships continue through Friday. The U.S. Polo Assn. takes on Richard Mille in Friday’s 1...
December 18, 2019
In today’s episode of The Drop-In, Snowmass Tourism’s Allie Welsh and Sara Stookey Sanchez tell us about the upcoming events in town and introduce us to Snowmass Ski Area’s new ski patrol dog!
December 17, 2019
Join us for a spin on the new ice bumper cars in Snowmass Base Village! In this episode of The Drop-In we take a ride on the ice and have a conversation with Luke, one...
December 11, 2019
In this Dec. 11 Drop-In takeover an Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club Freestyle Team shows us how they like to spend an afternoon shredding on Aspen Highlands. Huge thanks to Big Mountain coach Johnny...
December 9, 2019
In the past 24 hours, Aspen Skiing Co. measured 11 inches of fresh snowfall at Aspen Highlands, making Monday, Dec. 9, a powder pancake day!