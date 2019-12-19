 The Drop-In: The Scene at Snow Polo 2019 | AspenTimes.com

The Drop-In: The Scene at Snow Polo 2019

News | December 19, 2019

https://youtu.be/drTFj6-VDFg

In today’s episode of The Drop-In, we experience a one-of-a-kind event in Aspen! The 2019 St. Regis World Snow Polo Championships continue through Friday. The U.S. Polo Assn. takes on Richard Mille in Friday’s 1 p.m. finale at Rio Grande Park in Aspen.

