The Drop-In: The New Shoshone with Dave and Nate
After the mudslides ravaged Glenwood Canyon, there’s some new features on the Shoshone stretch of the Colorado River. Our river guide extraordinaire, Nate Krause leads a guided trip alongside The Aspen Times editor-in-chief Dave Krause down this section and his enthusiasm for the new features is infectious. Nate explains that after 3 years of guiding the same stretch of river, he couldn’t be more excited for a change!
Our river guide extraordinaire, Nate Krause leads a guided trip alongside The Aspen Times editor-in-chief Dave Krause down the Shoshone section of the Colorado River.