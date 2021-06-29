The Drop-In: Take a hike up the Hunter Creek Trail

We’re getting after it early today to beat both the Fourth of July week crowds in Aspen and the afternoon rainstorms on The Drop-In with a morning hike up the Hunter Creek Trail.

Located just outside downtown Aspen, the Hunter Creek Trail is a moderate hike that winds through the woods, over bridges and up occasionally rocky, steep terrain. The trail ends up in the Hunter Valley meadow where you can connect it to multiple other hiking and biking trails or simply turn around and head back down.