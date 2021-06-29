The Drop-In: Take a hike up the Hunter Creek Trail
We’re getting after it early today to beat both the Fourth of July week crowds in Aspen and the afternoon rainstorms on The Drop-In with a morning hike up the Hunter Creek Trail.
Located just outside downtown Aspen, the Hunter Creek Trail is a moderate hike that winds through the woods, over bridges and up occasionally rocky, steep terrain. The trail ends up in the Hunter Valley meadow where you can connect it to multiple other hiking and biking trails or simply turn around and head back down.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
The Drop-In: Take a hike up the Hunter Creek Trail
Hunter Creek Trail is a well-known and well-loved trail in Aspen for a reason. Come take a hike on this episode of The Drop-In.