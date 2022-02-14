The Drop-In: Sunset ski at the AVSC Nordic Bonfire
On this episode of The Drop-In: Kelsey and Rose are back on nordic skis to take part in the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club Nordic Bonfire event! The event is a “progressive dinner on skis,” where attendees cross-country ski from bonfire to bonfire to enjoy food (provided by Honey Butter this year), drinks, live music and more. It’s an awesome community event that supports the AVSC Nordic Program and we can’t wait to do it all again next year!
To learn more about AVSC, visit teamavsc.org
