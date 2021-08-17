 The Drop-In: Summiting Mount Sopris | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

The Drop-In: Summiting Mount Sopris

News News |

Mount Sopris tops out at 12,965 feet and is an over 12 mile (roundtrip) hike. While some people prefer to hike to Thomas Lakes, camp and then summit Mount Sopris the next day, Kaya and her crew decided to tackle it all in one go.

 

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
News
See more