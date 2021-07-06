The Drop-In: Spotting wildflowers, a yeti and more on Ajax Trail

It’s time for another early morning hike on this Tuesday, July 6, episode of The Drop-In.

Join us for a walk up Ajax Trail where we admire the wildflowers (it’s possible Rose misidentifies one …), spot a yeti climbing Shadow Mountain and take in some mining history.

Ajax Trail is an easier trail in downtown Aspen that runs along the side of Aspen Mountain and can be used as a connector trail for the Ute Trail or to go up to the top of Aspen Mountain. It is around 1.6 miles from one end of Ajax Trail to the other.