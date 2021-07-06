The Drop-In: Spotting wildflowers, a yeti and more on Ajax Trail
It’s time for another early morning hike on this Tuesday, July 6, episode of The Drop-In.
Join us for a walk up Ajax Trail where we admire the wildflowers (it’s possible Rose misidentifies one …), spot a yeti climbing Shadow Mountain and take in some mining history.
Ajax Trail is an easier trail in downtown Aspen that runs along the side of Aspen Mountain and can be used as a connector trail for the Ute Trail or to go up to the top of Aspen Mountain. It is around 1.6 miles from one end of Ajax Trail to the other.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Colorado governor signs law banning single-use plastic bags; state to create bag fee
Gov. Jared Polis signed a new law Tuesday that’s meant to force Colorado businesses and consumers to reduce their use of single-use plastic and polystyrene products.