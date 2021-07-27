The Drop-In: Soak in the views from the top of Red Butte Trail

On this episode of The Drop-In, lace up your shoes with good traction and get ready to scramble over some steep, rocky terrain on Red Butte Trail.

This trail is located on Cemetery Lane, just outside downtown Aspen, and is a two-mile round trip (out and back) trail that is steep at the beginning and offers some extraordinary views of the mountains and ski areas in Aspen-Snowmass. Probably best to skip hiking this one if you’re uncomfortable with heights!