The Drop-In: Soak in the views from the top of Red Butte Trail
On this episode of The Drop-In, lace up your shoes with good traction and get ready to scramble over some steep, rocky terrain on Red Butte Trail.
This trail is located on Cemetery Lane, just outside downtown Aspen, and is a two-mile round trip (out and back) trail that is steep at the beginning and offers some extraordinary views of the mountains and ski areas in Aspen-Snowmass. Probably best to skip hiking this one if you’re uncomfortable with heights!
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
The Drop-In: Soak in the views from the top of Red Butte Trail
On this episode of The Drop-In, lace up your shoes with good traction and get ready to scramble over some steep, rocky terrain on Red Butte Trail.