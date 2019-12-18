The Drop-In: Snowmass Tourism’s First Takeover

December 18, 2019
In today’s episode of The Drop-In, Snowmass Tourism’s Allie Welsh and Sara Stookey Sanchez tell us about the upcoming events in town and introduce us to Snowmass Mountain’s new ski patrol dog!
December 17, 2019
Join us for a spin on the new ice bumper cars in Snowmass Base Village! In this episode of The Drop-In we take a ride on the ice and have a conversation with Luke, one...
December 11, 2019
In this Dec. 11 Drop-In takeover an Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club Freestyle Team shows us how they like to spend an afternoon shredding on Aspen Highlands. Huge thanks to Big Mountain coach Johnny...
December 9, 2019
In the past 24 hours, Aspen Skiing Co. measured 11 inches of fresh snowfall at Aspen Highlands, making Monday, Dec. 9, a powder pancake day!
December 6, 2019
For the 4th episode of this season’s Drop-In series, we check out some of the open runs on Snowmass.