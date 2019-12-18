 The Drop-In: Snowmass Tourism’s First Takeover | AspenTimes.com

The Drop-In: Snowmass Tourism’s First Takeover

News | December 18, 2019

In today’s episode of The Drop-In, Snowmass Tourism’s Allie Welsh and Sara Stookey Sanchez tell us about the upcoming events in town and introduce us to Snowmass Mountain’s new ski patrol dog!

