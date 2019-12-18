The Drop-In: Snowmass Tourism’s First Takeover In today’s episode of The Drop-In, Snowmass Tourism’s Allie Welsh and Sara Stookey Sanchez tell us about the upcoming events in town and introduce us to Snowmass Mountain’s new ski patrol dog!

The Drop-In: Ice bumper cars Join us for a spin on the new ice bumper cars in Snowmass Base Village! In this episode of The Drop-In we take a ride on the ice and have a conversation with Luke, one...

The Drop-In: AVSC Big Mountain team takeover In this Dec. 11 Drop-In takeover an Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club Freestyle Team shows us how they like to spend an afternoon shredding on Aspen Highlands. Huge thanks to Big Mountain coach Johnny...

The Drop-In: Powder & Pancakes In the past 24 hours, Aspen Skiing Co. measured 11 inches of fresh snowfall at Aspen Highlands, making Monday, Dec. 9, a powder pancake day!