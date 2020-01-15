The Drop-In: Snowmass Tourism takes over
What better way to experience Snowmass Ski Area then with some of the people who know it best! Sara and Allie from Snowmass Tourism take over as hosts on today’s episode of The Drop-In and show off the great view from the top, share some fun facts and, of course, take us on some awesome ski runs!
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
News
Mountain-lion hunting expands near Aspen; hope is to lessen conflicts with human
The Colorado Parks and Wildlife commission voted this week to open the tract of land near Aspen for mountain lion hunting.