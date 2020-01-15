 The Drop-In: Snowmass Tourism takes over | AspenTimes.com

The Drop-In: Snowmass Tourism takes over

News | January 15, 2020

What better way to experience Snowmass Ski Area then with some of the people who know it best! Sara and Allie from Snowmass Tourism take over as hosts on today’s episode of The Drop-In and show off the great view from the top, share some fun facts and, of course, take us on some awesome ski runs!

