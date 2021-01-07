The Drop-In: Snowmass Tourism explores with ACES
Snowmass Tourism’s Allie and Sara join Kathleen from ACES on a guided trek starting in Snowmass Village Mall and exploring along beautiful winter nature trails. These hikes are incredibly educational and scenic, not to mention super fun and free! For more information on the fun things ACES and Snowmass Tourism are offerings in the village this winter, check out https://www.gosnowmass.com/activity/aces-tours/
