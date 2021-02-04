The Drop-In: Snowmass Mountain Mission with Snowmass Tourism
What is the oldest restaurant in operation in Snowmass?
Find the answer to that trivia question and more in this week’s Drop-In takeover with Snowmass Tourism! Allie and Sara are taking viewers around Snowmass Village – from Anderson Ranch Art Center to the top of Elk Camp – and giving you a head start on the Snowmass Mountain Mission, a super fun scavenger hunt around the village.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
The Drop-In: Snowmass Mountain Mission with Snowmass Tourism
Get a head start on the Snowmass Mountain Mission thanks to the help from Snowmass Tourism on this episode of The Drop-In.