The Drop-In: Snow is in the forecast for Aspen
On Episode 4 of the 2021/22 winter season of The Drop-In: We’re back on Aspen Mountain this morning, and while there is no new snow to report yet, the good news is there are snowstorms in the forecast all week long and the snowguns are on and busy making what Mother Nature won’t. Join us on this episode as we zip around Ajax on a Monday morning.
https://youtu.be/1z4K7K0FvA0