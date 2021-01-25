The Drop-In: Snow day Temerity lap on Aspen Highlands
On this episode of The Drop-In: Hosts Kelsey and Rose take advantage of a snowy Monday morning at Aspen Highlands and get first tracks down Mushroom in Temerity!
