The Drop-In: Skiing Snowmass with Josh Petersen and friends

January 31, 2020
In today’s episode of The Drop-In, Josh Petersen takes us to the BZ hut and on some tree runs on Snowmass.
January 29, 2020
It sounds like something out of a science fiction movie, but this is real life. On this episode of The Drop-In we spend a morning on Aspen Mountain with ROAM Robotics to try out a...
January 22, 2020
Entering his fourth season as the host of X Games Aspen, former pro snowboarder Jack Mitrani promises he is just as nervous as he was when he took over as the face of ESPN’s iconic...
January 20, 2020
On this episode of The Drop-In, Monday host Rose and Aspen Times Editor David Krause enjoy the calm before the X Games storm on Buttermilk and give you the lay of the land if you’re...
January 19, 2020
As Alex Ferreira was driving back toward Aspen last week, he stopped to marvel at the X Games superpipe and that’s when it hit him. It was finally time to defend his gold medal. “I...