The Drop-In: Skiing into springtime (video)

With only about a week left until the lifts stop spinning at Buttermilk and Aspen Highlands, we took The Drop-In to Buttermilk today. We cruised through the mini terrain park, enjoyed the warm weather and soft snow signifying that spring is in full swing in the mountains and talked about the myriad of events happening on and off the mountain in Aspen-Snowmass this weekend.