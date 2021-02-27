The Drop-In: Skiing Blind on Snowmass
The Drop-In: Skiing Blind on Snowmass
On this special episode of The Drop-In, Kelsey was invited to ski blindfolded and be guided down runs on Snowmass.
From Kelsey- “Earlier this week, I photographed Chad Foster, a blind skier, and his longtime friend and ski guide Paul Hibben. When they made the offer for me to ski blindfolded, it was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down. This is by far one of the most intense experiences I’ve had and one of the scariest things I have done. However, it was also one of the most rewarding and I couldn’t be more grateful for the patience and willingness to teach me from Rob, Paul and Chad.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Roaring Fork School District loses students, worries about loss in funding
During the 2020-2021 school year Roaring Fork School District saw 311 students withdraw across the district by October — many for pandemic-related reasons, Chief Academic Officer Rick Holt said.