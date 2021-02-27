 The Drop-In: Skiing Blind on Snowmass | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

The Drop-In: Skiing Blind on Snowmass

The Drop-In: Skiing Blind on Snowmass

News News |

On this special episode of The Drop-In, Kelsey was invited to ski blindfolded and be guided down runs on Snowmass.

From Kelsey- “Earlier this week, I photographed Chad Foster, a blind skier, and his longtime friend and ski guide Paul Hibben. When they made the offer for me to ski blindfolded, it was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down. This is by far one of the most intense experiences I’ve had and one of the scariest things I have done. However, it was also one of the most rewarding and I couldn’t be more grateful for the patience and willingness to teach me from Rob, Paul and Chad.”

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more