The Drop-In: Skiing Blind on Snowmass

On this special episode of The Drop-In, Kelsey was invited to ski blindfolded and be guided down runs on Snowmass.

From Kelsey- “Earlier this week, I photographed Chad Foster, a blind skier, and his longtime friend and ski guide Paul Hibben. When they made the offer for me to ski blindfolded, it was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down. This is by far one of the most intense experiences I’ve had and one of the scariest things I have done. However, it was also one of the most rewarding and I couldn’t be more grateful for the patience and willingness to teach me from Rob, Paul and Chad.”