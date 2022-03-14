The Drop-In: Skiing at Sunlight Mountain Resort

It’s time to step outside our comfort ski zone of the Aspen-Snowmass mountains and try skiing somewhere new!

On this episode of The Drop-In we spend a spring afternoon skiing Sunlight Mountain Resort in Glenwood Springs.

Significant snowfall during the week meant conditions and coverage were fantastic for our day at Sunlight and we had fun checking out all three lifts and different areas of the mountain! Sunlight has nearly 730 skiable acres, 2,000 vertical feet and 72 trails to explore and we will definitely be back soon.

To learn more about Sunlight, visit https://sunlightmtn.com/