The Drop-In: Skiing Aspen Mountain and Talking about Skico’s Precautions

March 11, 2020
Lots of laughs with the goofy and talented AVSC mogul team, in this Wednesday’s episode of The Drop-In.
March 9, 2020
There were a fresh 2 inches of snow on Aspen Mountain this morning, but things were still a little funky. Spring skiing has definitely arrived and while the fresh snow was soft and light (for...
March 6, 2020
Kelsey takes a couple laps off of Ruthie’s on another beautiful day on Aspen Mountain, in this Friday’s episode of The Drop-In.
March 2, 2020
Mother Nature started things off right in March with a Monday powder day, and the best part … the crowds were low and the snow was light! Aspen Mountain registered 5 inches, Aspen Highlands 6...
February 28, 2020
A little smack talk, some skiing, and a whole lot of fun on today’s episode of The Drop-In. Rose and Kelsey race down the NASTAR course at Aspen Mountain while it’s free!