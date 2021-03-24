The Drop-In: Six-year-old Kingsly’s quest for 100 days on the mountain
With kindergarten gone virtual, an uncertain future ahead and an energetic 6-year-old snowboarder eyeing the mountain, the Barr family decided this winter was as good a time as any for Kingsly to get a 100-day pin. The pin, a rare achievement and point of pride for Aspen’s most dedicated adult skiers and snowboarders, is a rarity for kids.
Join us on this episode of The Drop-In as we try and keep up with Kingsly as he rips down the terrain park on Buttermilk ski area in Aspen.
