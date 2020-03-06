The Drop-In: Ruthie’s Run on a Bluebird Day
Kelsey takes a couple laps off of Ruthie’s on another beautiful day on Aspen Mountain, in this Friday’s episode of The Drop-In.
News
Report assesses potential business impact of coronavirus on resorts such as Aspen
As the coronavirus spreads, the question for resorts such as Aspen Snowmass is how will it effect business. A report released Thursday says there is a potential one-two punch for the travel business.