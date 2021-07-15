The Drop-In: Rowing on Ruedi
In this early morning episode of The Drop-In, Kelsey and reporter Scott Condon take to the water on Ruedi Reservoir to get some tips on the art of rowing and enjoy the company of the Ruedi Rowers Boat Club.
Scott picked it up like a professional, but Kelsey is definitely more like a fish out of water! Follow along with The Aspen Times for a fun feature on the boat club this weekend.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User