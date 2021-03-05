The Drop-In: Rose’s 100th Day in 100 Days
The Drop-In: Rose's 100th Day in 100 Days
In an exciting episode, our host Rose received her 100-day pin on the 100th day Aspen Snowmass mountains have been open this season. Although, this is her fourth year that she’s skied 100 or more days, it’s her first time completing a consecutive 100 days and we couldn’t be more proud! It was a snowy day on Aspen Mountain and the hype was real to celebrate Rose’s accomplishment.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
The Drop-In: Rose’s 100th Day in 100 Days
In an exciting episode, our host Rose received her 100-day pin on the 100th day Aspen Snowmass mountains have been open this season.