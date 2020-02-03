The Drop-In: Roaring Fork Restaurant Week sneak peek
What restaurants are you trying out for Roaring Fork Restaurant Week? In this special Monday takeover edition of The Drop-In, Aspen Times Editor David Krause brings you to Snowmass to give you a small taste of what the restaurants participating in Roaring Fork Restaurant Week have to offer! Restaurant Week runs through Feb. 9 and includes restaurants from Snowmass, Basalt, Carbondale and Glenwood Springs.
