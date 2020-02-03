 The Drop-In: Roaring Fork Restaurant Week sneak peek | AspenTimes.com

The Drop-In: Roaring Fork Restaurant Week sneak peek

News | February 3, 2020

What restaurants are you trying out for Roaring Fork Restaurant Week? In this special Monday takeover edition of The Drop-In, Aspen Times Editor David Krause brings you to Snowmass to give you a small taste of what the restaurants participating in Roaring Fork Restaurant Week have to offer! Restaurant Week runs through Feb. 9 and includes restaurants from Snowmass, Basalt, Carbondale and Glenwood Springs.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

News
See more