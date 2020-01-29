The Drop-In: ROAM Robotics skiing exoskeleton

It sounds like something out of a science fiction movie, but this is real life. On this episode of The Drop-In we spend a morning on Aspen Mountain with ROAM Robotics to try out a lightweight, skiing exoskeleton that fits over your ski pants and supports up to 30% of a skier’s body weight. This technology can help an aging skier, those with knee problems, etc., have a more enjoyable, longer and less painful day on the mountain.