The Drop-In: Presidents Day 2020 on Aspen Mountain It was a pretty wacky Presidents Day weather-wise on Aspen Mountain. There were moments of sunshine, heavy snowfall and dense fog straight out of a horror movie during our morning on the mountain.

The Drop-In: Top-to-bottom on Aspen Mountain How do you ski Aspen Mountain? Drop-In takeover host Dan Kiely takes us from the Sundeck at the top of Aspen Mountain to Ajax Tavern at the bottom on this episode.

The Drop-In: Fresh Monday turns on Aspen Mountain A fresh 4 inches fell overnight on Aspen Mountain, making the seven-day snowfall total on Ajax 22 inches. Start your week off right with some soft powder turns on a quiet Monday on the mountain.