 The Drop-In: Powder Monday | AspenTimes.com

The Drop-In: Powder Monday

News | March 2, 2020

Mother Nature started things off right in March with a Monday powder day, and the best part … the crowds were low and the snow was light! Aspen Mountain registered 5 inches, Aspen Highlands 6 inches, Buttermilk 3 inches and Snowmass 7 inches.

