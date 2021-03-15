The Drop-In: Powder Monday
This might be the best powder day of the season …
On this Monday episode of The Drop-In, we’re cutting tracks into 10 inches of fresh, light powder on Aspen Mountain that fell on top of another 10 or so inches from the day before.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
The Drop-In: Powder Monday
A powder day on a Monday? Sounds like the perfect start to a week.