The Drop-In: Paddle Boarding North Star Nature Preserve
The runoff hasn’t stopped yet and it has left the North Star Nature Preserve flooded, meaning it’s the perfect time to grab a paddleboard and go explore and see parts of the preserve that you normally can’t get to … which is exactly what we did on today’s episode of The Drop-In!
Remember to not get off your boards when exploring the preserve and to be respectful of wildlife habitat and wildlife in general.
