The Drop-In: Opening Day on Aspen Mountain 2020
In the first episode of The Drop-In for winter 2020/2021, we ski with Rose and Kelsey on opening day of Aspen Mountain. We are now looking for eager participants to take over an episode every Wednesday of this season! Email us, if you’re interested at kbrunner@aspentimes.com and rlaudicina@aspentimes.com.
In the first episode of The Drop-In for winter 2020/2021, we ski with Rose and Kelsey on opening day of Aspen Mountain.