The Drop-In: Nordic Skiing with Snowmass Tourism

February 26, 2020
Snowmass Tourism’s Allie and Sara take us Nordic skiing at the cross country center in this takeover episode of The Drop-In.
February 24, 2020
A large snow squall that moved through the Aspen area Monday morning caused the opening of Aspen Mountain to be delayed by 2.5 hours! On this episode of The Drop-In we brave the wild weather,...
February 19, 2020
The Aspen Chamber Resort Association takes over The Drop-In and shares how to take The Aspen Pledge. “By taking The Aspen Pledge and committing to be a responsible visitor, you can help ensure that Aspen...
February 17, 2020
It was a pretty wacky Presidents Day weather-wise on Aspen Mountain. There were moments of sunshine, heavy snowfall and dense fog straight out of a horror movie during our morning on the mountain.