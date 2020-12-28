The Drop-In: No heat, no problem
Due to an Aspen-wide natural gas outage, opportunities for warmth were limited on Aspen Mountain on Monday. But it’s no problem, since the crowds were minimal (read non-existent) we just took some hot laps to keep us warm on this episode of The Drop-In.
https://youtu.be/IvBfeGKF6DE