The Drop-In: Moonlight hiking with Kaya

Kaya always brings excitement and energy to her videos and this one is no different. Join Kaya on an Aspen traditional uphill trek on Tiehack under the full moon!

Editor’s note: Kaya got too excited at the top of Tiehack and claimed she could see the Maroon Bells. The Maroon Bells aren’t visible from the top of Tiehack even during the day, but Pyramid Peak is.

