The Drop-In: Moonlight hiking with Kaya
Kaya always brings excitement and energy to her videos and this one is no different. Join Kaya on an Aspen traditional uphill trek on Tiehack under the full moon!
Editor’s note: Kaya got too excited at the top of Tiehack and claimed she could see the Maroon Bells. The Maroon Bells aren’t visible from the top of Tiehack even during the day, but Pyramid Peak is.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Officials: Omicron wave in Pitkin County has crested
With case counts dropping and the tension on the local hospital easing, Pitkin County’s COVID-19 omicron wave appears to be ebbing.