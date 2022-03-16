The Drop-In: Mini shredders takeover on Aspen Mountain
Need a serotonin boost to get you through? This takeover episode of The Drop-In should do the trick. Join 5- and 6-year-old skiers Kennedy, Bonnie and Avery as they show us how they like to spend their day on Aspen Mountain. (Hint: It involves lots of black diamond tree trails and jumps, these kids shred hard!!!)
