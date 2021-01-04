The Drop-In: Kicking off 2021 on Ajax
New year, same Drop-In! We are kicking off 2021 on The Drop-In by skiing Aspen Mountain. The crowds were low, the skies were blue and the snow was soft on this Monday after the holidays.
https://youtu.be/RYoslrNVPGk