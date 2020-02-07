The Drop-In: Kelsey’s First Powder Day Drop-In with Kelsey and Rose on Aspen Mountain during a powder day! We got an accumulation of 7 inches overnight with promise of more to come. Kelsey’s still upset that we were one inch away...

The Drop-In: AVSC Nordic Practice Takeover In this episode of The Drop-In, the kids of Bill Koch Youth Ski League show us their nordic skills during practice.

The Drop-In: Roaring Fork Restaurant Week sneak peek What restaurants are you trying out for Roaring Fork Restaurant Week? In this special Monday takeover edition of The Drop-In, Aspen Times Editor David Krause brings you to Snowmass to give you a small taste...

The Drop-In: Skiing and boarding Snowmass with Josh Petersen and friends In today’s episode of The Drop-In, Josh Petersen takes us to the BZ hut and on some tree runs on Snowmass.