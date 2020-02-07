The Drop-In: Kelsey’s First Powder Day

February 7, 2020
Drop-In with Kelsey and Rose on Aspen Mountain during a powder day! We got an accumulation of 7 inches overnight with promise of more to come. Kelsey’s still upset that we were one inch away...
February 5, 2020
In this episode of The Drop-In, the kids of Bill Koch Youth Ski League show us their nordic skills during practice.
February 3, 2020
What restaurants are you trying out for Roaring Fork Restaurant Week? In this special Monday takeover edition of The Drop-In, Aspen Times Editor David Krause brings you to Snowmass to give you a small taste...
January 31, 2020
In today’s episode of The Drop-In, Josh Petersen takes us to the BZ hut and on some tree runs on Snowmass.
January 29, 2020
It sounds like something out of a science fiction movie, but this is real life. On this episode of The Drop-In we spend a morning on Aspen Mountain with ROAM Robotics to try out a...