 The Drop-In: Kelsey’s First Powder Day | AspenTimes.com

The Drop-In: Kelsey’s First Powder Day

News | February 7, 2020

Drop-In with Kelsey and Rose on Aspen Mountain during a powder day! We got an accumulation of 7 inches overnight with promise of more to come. Kelsey’s still upset that we were one inch away from powder pancakes!

