The Drop-In: How cold is too cold for skiing?
On this episode of The Drop-In, we brave bone-chilling temperatures (but not the coldest temps we’ve endured) on Aspen Mountain and are rewarded with sunshine, empty slopes and soft snow.
If you enjoyed any of the almost 5 feet of powder Aspen-Snowmass received on the mountains this past week, tag us in your photos @thedropinaspen on Instagram.
https://youtu.be/l5RBkV6h-4Q