 The Drop-In: Hiking to Crater Lake at the Maroon Bells | AspenTimes.com

The Drop-In: Hiking to Crater Lake at the Maroon Bells

News | September 24, 2019

The hike to Crater Lake, a 3.8-mile (round trip) out and back trail in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness, is rated as moderate-intermediate and, due to the popularity of the Maroon Bells Scenic Area, is heavily-trafficked. The trail winds through Aspen groves that illuminate gold in the fall, through denser forests and avalanche paths and up and over some scree fields ending at Crater Lake.

