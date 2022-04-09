The Drop-In: Hiking the Highland Bowl with adaptive athlete Tony Drees

“Skiing is all of our love language, so I’m glad to share that with you guys,“ said adaptive athlete and Aspen-Snowamss resident Tony Drees to his friends and family as he set off for his first-ever Highland Bowl hike.

This episode of The Drop-In is something special. Join us as we make the hike up Highland Bowl with Tony Drees, who in his own words is “a one-legged guy out here celebrating my 101st day skiing.” This is Drees first ski season living in Aspen-Snowmass and he was determined to not only collect a 100-day pin in his inaugural season but also to hike the Bowl for the first time. It was a day of community, celebration and honoring why we all choose to be in the mountains.

Thanks to Tony, his wife Maria, Aspen Skiing Co., Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol, Challenge Aspen, his friends and everyone who came together and provided support to make this hike possible. It was definitely one of our favorite Bowl hikes to date!