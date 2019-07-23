 The Drop-In: Hiking Red Butte Trail | AspenTimes.com

The Drop-In: Hiking Red Butte Trail

News | July 23, 2019

Located just outside downtown Aspen off Cemetery Lane, Red Butte Trail is a short, steep and somewhat scrambling hike that provides a good workout and outstanding views.

