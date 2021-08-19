The Drop-In: Hiking Crater Lake Trail
Join Rose and Kelsey on a morning hike to Crater Lake in the Maroon Bells Wilderness Area. Permits are required to drive up to the Maroon Lake Parking Area: https://aspenchamber.org/plan-trip/trip-highlights/maroon-bells/reservations. However, you can hop on a bus at Aspen Highlands or take a bike up the road. Hiking this 3.5-mile out and back trail can be extended to hike the Four Pass Loop. No permit is required for the Four Pass Loop, but all overnight campers in the wilderness area must self-register. Respect the wildlife signs, trail closures, and rules of the trail!
