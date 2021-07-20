The Drop-In: Hike among the wildflowers to Spiral Point in Snowmass
On this episode of The Drop-In, join Kelsey and Rose as they take a hike up Rim Trail South in Snowmass Village to Spiral Point (also known as the Yin Yang) and enjoy a burst of color along the trail thanks to all the wildflowers in bloom. The hike to Spiral Point is approximately 1.3 miles one-way and offers amazing 360 degree views of Snowmass, Mt. Daly, Capital Peak and Ziegler Reservoir.
