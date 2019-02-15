 The Drop-In: Highland Bowl (video) | AspenTimes.com

The Drop-In: Highland Bowl (video)

7″ was reported at Aspen Highlands this morning but there was more powder to be found! Drop-In host Anna hikes up Highland Bowl for the first time this season on a bluebird day but see for yourself in today’s episode!

