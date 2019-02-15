The Drop-In: Highland Bowl (video)February 15, 2019 Share Tweet Comments (0) February 15, 20197″ was reported at Aspen Highlands this morning but there was more powder to be found! Drop-In host Anna hikes up Highland Bowl for the first time this season on a bluebird day but see for yourself in today’s episode! Share Tweet Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted. Trending In: NewsFather of snowboarder who died at Snowmass: ‘He was just one of those good guys’Pitkin County Democratic Party chair says he was assaulted while canvassingJim Gaffigan: ‘Skiing was obviously a rich person’s idea’Issue committee formed to fight redevelopment of base of Aspen Mountain
