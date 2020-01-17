The Drop-In: Gay Ski Week Downhill Costume Contest
If you missed this year’s Gay Ski Week Downhill Costume Contest, check out today’s episode of The Drop-In! So much snow, pride and fun.
News
Longtime ranch owners object to Basalt master plan’s view of their property
The town of Basalt is working on an update to its 2007 master plan. The document will be a blueprint for how and where the town will grow. But the family that has owned a 180-acre ranch at the edge of town for nearly 60 years objected Tuesday to the document’s parameters for its property.