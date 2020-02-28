 The Drop-In: friendly competition on the NASTAR course | AspenTimes.com

The Drop-In: friendly competition on the NASTAR course

News | February 28, 2020

A little smack talk, some skiing, and a whole lot of fun on today’s episode of The Drop-In. Rose and Kelsey race down the NASTAR course at Aspen Mountain while it’s free!

