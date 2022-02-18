 The Drop-In: Friday uphill breakfast club | AspenTimes.com
The Drop-In: Friday uphill breakfast club

On this episode of The Drop-In: Join Aspen Times reporters Scott Condon and Kaya Williams as they take part in the Friday Morning Uphill Breakfast Club on the Tiehack side of Buttermilk Ski Area in Aspen! This week’s uphill club was sponsored by ACES Aspen so there were fun facts about nature peppered along the uphill route. The uphill club happens every Friday through April 1 and participants will be able to enjoy a discounted breakfast at The Cliffhouse restaurant on Buttermilk from 8:45-10 a.m. Don’t forget you need an uphill pass to go uphill on all four Aspen Skiing Co. mountains and it needs to be visible while you’re making the trek.

