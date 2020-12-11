The Drop-In: Fresh Snow Friday
Winter has finally made an appearance here in Aspen and we could not be more excited! The visibility may be low, but the stoke is high for a Friday on Aspen Mountain with some fresh snow.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
The Drop-In: Fresh Snow Friday
Winter has finally made an appearance here in Aspen and we could not be more excited! The visibility may be low, but the stoke is high for a Friday on Aspen Mountain with some fresh snow.