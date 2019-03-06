The Drop-In: Freeskier Magazine Run (video)March 6, 2019 Share Tweet Comments (0) March 6, 2019Freeskier Magazine is posted up at the top of Ajax this week! They took their snowblades out in today’s powder but check it out for yourself in today’s Drop-In episode. Share Tweet Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted. Trending In: News30-year-old Aspen man dies in early-morning snowboard crashLake Christine Fire suspect Miller rescued after going out of bounds at Aspen HighlandsLift One proposal: Voters approve new Aspen Mountain base area by 26 votes
