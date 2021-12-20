The Drop-In: First laps on Ruthie’s run for the 2021/22 season
Ruthie’s run is open on Aspen Mountain! On this episode of The Drop-In, your hosts Kelsey and Rose return to Ruthie’s, one of their favorite runs on Aspen Mountain, and see on their first two runs if the season how fast they can go from the top of the trail (after the catwalk) to the base of the Ruthie’s lift.
https://youtu.be/ETg2qr-QzOM